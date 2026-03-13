Insider Buying: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Director Buys $21,848.60 in Stock

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Michael Lyons purchased 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,848.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,046.80. This trade represents a 993.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Michael Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 25th, Christopher Michael Lyons acquired 758 shares of Sintx Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $2,243.68.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SINT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sintx Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SINT

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SINT. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

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Sintx Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) is a medical materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of silicon nitride-based biomaterials for surgical and implantable medical devices. Its proprietary silicon nitride ceramic combines mechanical strength, biocompatibility and intrinsic antimicrobial properties, positioning it as an alternative to traditional metal and polymer implant materials. Sintx’s primary focus is on applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation and dental implantology, where device performance and long-term biological response are critical.

The company’s core product offerings include silicon nitride powders for advanced implant fabrication and finished implantable components designed for interbody spinal fusion cages, spinal fixation hardware and trauma plates and screws.

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