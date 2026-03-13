Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,685 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 167,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,431. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,975.39. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Eugene Sparks bought 15,200 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $335,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 996,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,202.60. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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