Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,086 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 204,358 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,941,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,563,000 after purchasing an additional 235,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Northern Oil and Gas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Oil and Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $34 and assigned a “buy” rating, signaling bullish conviction and implying material upside versus current levels. Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup raised its price target to $34 and assigned a “buy” rating, signaling bullish conviction and implying material upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target from $27 to $32 but kept a “neutral” rating — a constructive price-target lift but not a directional analyst endorsement. Piper Sandler price target note (Benzinga)

Piper Sandler raised its price target from $27 to $32 but kept a “neutral” rating — a constructive price-target lift but not a directional analyst endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Northern priced an underwritten public offering of 7,207,208 shares (with a 30?day option for up to 1,081,081 additional shares). The offering, expected to close March 13, increases outstanding share count and is dilutive in the near term, which typically pressures the stock. NOG Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Northern priced an underwritten public offering of 7,207,208 shares (with a 30?day option for up to 1,081,081 additional shares). The offering, expected to close March 13, increases outstanding share count and is dilutive in the near term, which typically pressures the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines already show a sell reaction after the offering was launched/priced, reflecting investor sensitivity to dilution. Northern Oil and Gas sinks after launching stock offering

Market headlines already show a sell reaction after the offering was launched/priced, reflecting investor sensitivity to dilution. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued broad downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (examples: FY2026 EPS cut from $2.68 to $2.10; FY2027 cut from $3.03 to $2.53; several quarterly cuts including Q2/Q3/Q4 estimates). (Zacks did raise one near-term line — Q1 2027 — but the net effect is lower multi-quarter and full?year forecasts.) These cuts reduce near?term earnings expectations and can weigh on valuation and sentiment.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.7%

NOG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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