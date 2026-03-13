Insider Buying: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Buys $49,075.61 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,283.41. This represents a 1,529.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ThredUp Stock Performance
TDUP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 95,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $456.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.72.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ThredUp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ThredUp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ThredUp
About ThredUp
ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.
In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.
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