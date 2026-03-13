Meridiem Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

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Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.16. 108,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $281.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average of $219.88.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,567.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,259.16. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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