Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $19.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Open Lending’s conference call:

Get Open Lending alerts:

Company reports full?year 2025 results of 97,348 certified loans, $93.2M revenue, and $15.6M adjusted EBITDA , and issued 2026 guidance of 100,000–110,000 certified loans and $25–29M adjusted EBITDA .

Company reports full?year 2025 results of , and issued 2026 guidance of and . Certified loan volume declined in Q4 to 19,308 from 26,065 a year earlier after pricing tests created a temporary conversion headwind (company says the rollbacks completed mid?January and the issue is resolved), leaving Q1 down vs. prior year before expected sequential recovery.

Certified loan volume declined in Q4 to 19,308 from 26,065 a year earlier after pricing tests created a temporary conversion headwind (company says the rollbacks completed mid?January and the issue is resolved), leaving Q1 down vs. prior year before expected sequential recovery. Management says tighter underwriting and disciplined pricing are producing better credit outcomes — the 2025 vintage is ~200 basis points lower in >60?day delinquencies at 12 months versus 2023/2024 vintages and booked unit economics are conservatively held at a 72.5% implied loss ratio with an expectation to settle in the mid?60s.

Management says tighter underwriting and disciplined pricing are producing better credit outcomes — the 2025 vintage is ~200 basis points lower in >60?day delinquencies at 12 months versus 2023/2024 vintages and booked unit economics are conservatively held at a 72.5% implied loss ratio with an expectation to settle in the mid?60s. Product and modeling investments are scaling: the ApexOne Auto platform launched (subscription recurring revenue, routes declined prime into LPP) and Project Red Rocks (real?time simulation for pricing/volume/loss) is being rolled out, while OEM Three and the sales/go?to?market hires are expected to drive additional volume.

Product and modeling investments are scaling: the platform launched (subscription recurring revenue, routes declined prime into LPP) and (real?time simulation for pricing/volume/loss) is being rolled out, while OEM Three and the sales/go?to?market hires are expected to drive additional volume. Balance sheet moves included a $50M term?loan paydown (estimated ~$575K quarterly interest savings), ~564K shares repurchased in Q4, and $176.6M of unrestricted cash, reflecting management’s focus on leverage reduction and shareholder returns.

Open Lending Trading Up 23.6%

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 572,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Key Stories Impacting Open Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Open Lending by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 84.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Open Lending by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Open Lending this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 growth targets of 100,000–110,000 certified loans and highlighted new platform launches and strategic expansions that aim to rebuild volume and revenue over the year; this gives investors a clear growth objective to monitor. Open Lending outlines 2026 growth targets

Management set 2026 growth targets of 100,000–110,000 certified loans and highlighted new platform launches and strategic expansions that aim to rebuild volume and revenue over the year; this gives investors a clear growth objective to monitor. Positive Sentiment: Company emphasized strategic expansions and cost initiatives on the earnings call, signaling management is pursuing margin and efficiency improvements that could support profitability as volumes recover. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Company emphasized strategic expansions and cost initiatives on the earnings call, signaling management is pursuing margin and efficiency improvements that could support profitability as volumes recover. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for detailed review (useful for gauging guidance details, loss-rates, certified?loan pricing and timing on platform rollouts). Earnings Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for detailed review (useful for gauging guidance details, loss-rates, certified?loan pricing and timing on platform rollouts). Negative Sentiment: Reported results missed expectations: EPS $0.01 vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue $19.35M vs. $21.92M — the top?line and EPS shortfall is the primary bearish catalyst and likely pressured the stock. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Reported results missed expectations: EPS $0.01 vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue $19.35M vs. $21.92M — the top?line and EPS shortfall is the primary bearish catalyst and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management said underwriting has been tightened, which may reduce near?term certified?loan volume and revenue even as quality improves — a tradeoff that can prolong recovery of sales and cash flow. Analysts and research notes flagged the misses and conservative near?term outlook as weight on shares. Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPRO

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation is a financial technology company specializing in risk analytics and automated loan decisioning for the automotive finance industry. Through its proprietary platform, Open Lending enables banks, credit unions and finance companies to enhance underwriting accuracy, manage risk more effectively and streamline the loan origination process. The company’s solutions leverage machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver credit-based pricing models that help lenders optimize portfolio performance and reduce losses.

The core offerings of Open Lending include an automated underwriting engine, risk-based pricing tools and performance analytics dashboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.