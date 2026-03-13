Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $27.62 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the quarter. Ducommun makes up approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Ducommun worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

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Ducommun Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,826. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,683. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCO

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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