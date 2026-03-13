Insider Selling: Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $24,986.40 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 5,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $24,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168.85. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Funko Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 797,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,506. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

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Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNKO

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

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