Global Endowment Management LP Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9,674.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,044 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,298,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,395,000 after acquiring an additional 403,581 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 322,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,235.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 318,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 295,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

