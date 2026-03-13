Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,053.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 334,321 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,034,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $56.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

