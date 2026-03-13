Sei Investments Co. Has $148.86 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $148,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 1.4%

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $269.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.