ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 991.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ICU Medical worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 41,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 70.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.19. 68,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $160.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,424.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $535.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ICU Medical from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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