Plume (PLUME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.69 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Plume coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a market capitalization of $61.69 million and $8.59 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plume has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Coin Profile

Plume’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,121,329,365 coins. Plume’s official website is plume.org. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,121,329,365 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01183104 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $15,074,222.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

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