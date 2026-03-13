United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces Earnings Results

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. United Maritime had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

Here are the key takeaways from United Maritime's conference call:

United completed divestments that are expected to release approximately $21 million in net liquidity and is redeploying capital into two Capesize vessels (total implied investment ~ $62 million ) that carry high fixed charter rates, improving contracted cash flow through 2026.

in net liquidity and is redeploying capital into two Capesize vessels (total implied investment ~ ) that carry high fixed charter rates, improving contracted cash flow through 2026. The company declared its 13th consecutive quarterly dividend (cumulative ~ $1.84 per share since 2022) and says it intends to maintain competitive distributions, with a more explicit formula to be announced later.

(cumulative ~ per share since 2022) and says it intends to maintain competitive distributions, with a more explicit formula to be announced later. Despite progress, United reported a Q4 net loss of $3.8 million (FY net loss $6.2 million ) and recognized an impairment on a vessel; year-end cash was $14.6 million with total debt ~ $65 million and an LTV around 65% , leaving limited near-term liquidity headroom amid some one-off outflows.

(FY net loss ) and recognized an impairment on a vessel; year-end cash was with total debt ~ and an LTV around , leaving limited near-term liquidity headroom amid some one-off outflows. Operationally the fleet showed strength with Q4 TCE of $14,129/day , 97.6% utilization and controlled OPEX (~ $6.4k/day$15,230/day with ~92% of days already fixed, enhancing near-term revenue visibility.

, 97.6% utilization and controlled OPEX (~ with ~92% of days already fixed, enhancing near-term revenue visibility. Management views the dry bulk market as supportive—tight orderbook, aging fleet, and strong Capesize/Panamax ton-mile demand—but notes geopolitical risk in the Middle East could shift cargo flows (e.g., more coal) and create short-term uncertainty.

United Maritime Stock Down 3.4%

United Maritime stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. United Maritime has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.28.

United Maritime Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from United Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Maritime from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 638.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of United Maritime worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation is a Marshall Islands–incorporated shipping company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol USEA, the company markets its tanker services to major oil producers, traders and refiners around the world. Its business model combines vessel ownership with time-charter contracts to deliver tailored shipping solutions across the energy supply chain.

The company’s fleet is composed primarily of medium? and large?sized oil tankers, including Aframax and Suezmax vessels.

