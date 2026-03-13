National Fuel Gas Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

