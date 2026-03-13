National Fuel Gas Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NFG)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

See Also

Dividend History for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.