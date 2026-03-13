Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 23,757 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre-market uptick for QQQ ahead of the session, indicating short-term buying interest. Read More.

Pre-market uptick for QQQ ahead of the session, indicating short-term buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Consumer-price inflation remains tame (CPI steady ~2.4% YoY), which reinforces expectations the Fed can pause hikes — a tailwind for long-duration tech and mega-cap stocks in QQQ. Read More.

Consumer-price inflation remains tame (CPI steady ~2.4% YoY), which reinforces expectations the Fed can pause hikes — a tailwind for long-duration tech and mega-cap stocks in QQQ. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Improving U.S. manufacturing and rising CEO confidence narratives support cyclicals and growth exposure within the Nasdaq 100, helping QQQ sentiment. Read More.

Improving U.S. manufacturing and rising CEO confidence narratives support cyclicals and growth exposure within the Nasdaq 100, helping QQQ sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Debate over the potential SpaceX IPO — if priced and listed, it could reshuffle index weights and sector dynamics; effect on QQQ depends on timing and inclusion rules. Read More.

Debate over the potential SpaceX IPO — if priced and listed, it could reshuffle index weights and sector dynamics; effect on QQQ depends on timing and inclusion rules. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing disinflation themes and mixed inflation reads create uncertainty about the pace of growth vs. rate moves — a two-sided catalyst for QQQ. Read More.

Ongoing disinflation themes and mixed inflation reads create uncertainty about the pace of growth vs. rate moves — a two-sided catalyst for QQQ. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heightened geopolitical risk (Hormuz crisis) is pushing Europe and Japan toward hawkish stances and could spill into risk-off moves that pressure U.S. growth stocks. Read More.

Heightened geopolitical risk (Hormuz crisis) is pushing Europe and Japan toward hawkish stances and could spill into risk-off moves that pressure U.S. growth stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large-cap ETFs and broad-market funds saw midday weakness this week and commentators warn the market selloff may not be over — flows and sentiment shifts can amplify downside in QQQ. Read More. Read More.

Large-cap ETFs and broad-market funds saw midday weakness this week and commentators warn the market selloff may not be over — flows and sentiment shifts can amplify downside in QQQ. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AAII survey shows a spike in retail pessimism, which often precedes weaker breadth and can pressure momentum-driven ETFs like QQQ. Read More.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,244,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,378,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $613.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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