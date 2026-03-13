Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. 4,266,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,708. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at $23,445,119.36. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $812,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,515.68. This trade represents a 80.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 101.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $97,828,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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