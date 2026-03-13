NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” Rating

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.80 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.80. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

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NIO Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NIO

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 27,924,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,295,238. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NIO by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 298,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 56.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NIO

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About NIO

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NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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