NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” Rating

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.80 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.80. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.
NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO Price Performance
Institutional Trading of NIO
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NIO by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 298,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 56.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting NIO
Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: First-ever quarterly profit, revenue beat, and record Q4 deliveries — management also guided sharply higher Q1 deliveries, supporting the rally. NIO (NIO) Is Up 13.0% After First-Ever Quarterly Profit and Record Deliveries – What’s Changed
- Positive Sentiment: Nomura upgraded NIO to Buy after the better-than-expected results, a direct catalyst for buy-side flows. NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to Buy at Nomura
- Positive Sentiment: CGS?CIMB reiterated a Buy, citing first-ever quarterly profit, margin upside and an expanding SUV product pipeline — another dealer/analyst endorsement. CGS-CIMB Maintains Buy on NIO Amid First-Ever Quarterly Profit, Margin Upside, and New SUV Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout coverage and momentum trading flagged a sharp short?term surge, attracting momentum traders and amplifying the move. NIO (NIO) Stock Surges 19% as Technical Breakout Signals Potential Rally Ahead
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated strategic bets (in?house chips, battery?swap network via GeniTech funding and development of automotive?grade 5nm chips), which investors view as long?term margin and differentiation drivers. Nio CEO William Li Bets Big On In-House Chips, Battery Swaps Amid Strong Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: NIO joined Momenta and CATL to invest in truck startup Zeron — strategic diversification but longer?term impact is uncertain. Nio, Momenta and CATL invest in truck startup Zeron
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was detected, indicating speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. NIO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NIO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings beat coverage (Zacks) confirms revenue and margin improvement — supports the fundamental case but longer?term execution still matters. NIO Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned of memory?chip and lithium carbonate cost pressure that could compress margins in the near term; overseas expansion also carries execution and regulatory risks. China’s NIO eyes overseas expansion, flagging memory chip shortage
About NIO
NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.
The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.
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