Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CE. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

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Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. Celanese has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,840,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Celanese by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,645 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 21.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,255,000 after purchasing an additional 887,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 182.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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