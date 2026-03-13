iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Short Interest Down 72.6% in February

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,043 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the February 12th total of 29,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBID remained flat at $26.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.47.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027. IBID was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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