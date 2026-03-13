Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD) Declines By 70.6%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,226 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 12th total of 14,374 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHYD remained flat at $38.25 during midday trading on Friday. 3,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer non-cyclicals sector. XHYD was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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