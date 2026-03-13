PaLM AI (PALM) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $18.31 thousand worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,129,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,129,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.0286756 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $18,983.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

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