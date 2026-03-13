Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Here are the key takeaways from Eastman Kodak’s conference call:

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Pension reversion strengthened the balance sheet: Kodak completed a KRIP reversion that generated about $1.023 billion of proceeds (net benefit $870M after a $153M excise tax), used $312M to cut term loan principal and lowered annual interest expense by roughly $40M, leaving the company with $337M of unrestricted cash at year-end.

Kodak completed a KRIP reversion that generated about $1.023 billion of proceeds (net benefit $870M after a $153M excise tax), used $312M to cut term loan principal and lowered annual interest expense by roughly $40M, leaving the company with $337M of unrestricted cash at year-end. Operational performance improved meaningfully — Q4 revenue was $290M (up 9%), gross margin rose to 23% (vs. 19% prior year), and full-year operational EBITDA increased to $62M (up 138% year-over-year).

Operational performance improved meaningfully — Q4 revenue was $290M (up 9%), gross margin rose to 23% (vs. 19% prior year), and full-year operational EBITDA increased to $62M (up 138% year-over-year). GAAP results show a large net loss driven by one-time items: FY2025 GAAP net loss was $128M (Q4 GAAP net loss $108M), primarily due to the $153M excise tax on the KRIP reversion and a $7M loss on early debt extinguishment, though adjusted results exclude these non-recurring impacts.

FY2025 GAAP net loss was $128M (Q4 GAAP net loss $108M), primarily due to the $153M excise tax on the KRIP reversion and a $7M loss on early debt extinguishment, though adjusted results exclude these non-recurring impacts. Business-side momentum: AM&C (film) rebounded strongly (Q4 AM&C revenue up ~25%), PROSPER 520 is moving to full production in printing systems, brand licensing and international retail are expanding, and targeted investments continue in pharma and battery-coating initiatives.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE:KODK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $705.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KODK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Kodak presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on Eastman Kodak

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,712,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 514,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,817,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after buying an additional 942,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 575,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 760,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

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Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

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