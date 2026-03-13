HashAI (HASHAI) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $128.15 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashAI has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HashAI

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. The official message board for HashAI is medium.com/@officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00004466 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $137,734.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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