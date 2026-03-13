SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.
View Our Latest Research Report on S
SentinelOne Trading Up 1.1%
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $176,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $71,508.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,711.04. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 203,034 shares of company stock worth $2,869,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 reported EPS beat and company milestones — SentinelOne posted $0.07 EPS (above the $0.06 consensus), revenue roughly matched expectations, grew ~20% YoY, surpassed $1 billion in annual revenue and said it achieved full-year operating profitability, all of which support a longer-term growth/profitability story. SentinelOne Announces Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year-2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Aggressive forward EPS guidance vs. street — Management raised Q1 FY27 EPS guidance to $0.01–$0.02 (consensus was around -$0.18) and FY27 EPS to $0.320–$0.380 (consensus deeply negative). This swing to positive EPS guidance materially improves the company’s near-to-medium-term profitability outlook. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage of the beat — Coverage (Zacks/MarketBeat) highlights the EPS beat and improving margins, which can support sentiment if management executes on guidance. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Full Q4 call transcript provides detail on product adoption, churn, and GTM execution; useful for parsing how management justifies guidance and margin trajectory. Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry-security incidents — Recent FortiGate/AD compromise stories underscore persistent demand for endpoint/EDR solutions, a structural positive for vendors but not a direct SentinelOne win yet. FortiGate Edge Intrusions
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and Reuters note on cautious stance — Some outlets (Barron’s/Reuters) flagged that the stock fell after earnings and that SentinelOne signaled a cautious near-term profit forecast amid stiff competition and a finance leadership transition, which raises execution risk. Reuters: Quarterly profit forecast falls short
- Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds — Analysis that the endpoint market is cooling increases the risk that growth could moderate, pressuring multiples if re-acceleration doesn’t materialize. Investing.com: Endpoint market cools
- Negative Sentiment: CEO rhetoric vs. large competitors — Strong public comments (e.g., CEO calling out Microsoft vulnerabilities) can draw attention to competitive positioning but may also heighten scrutiny and competitive pushback. 247WallSt: CEO: Microsoft has more vulnerabilities
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.
The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.
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