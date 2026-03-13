Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTAN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

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ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. 881,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,376. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. ServiceTitan’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $1,229,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 331,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,936,539.30. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 89,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,826.30. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383 in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceTitan by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,869,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,549,000 after purchasing an additional 439,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,893,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,494,000 after buying an additional 508,848 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,617,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,248,000 after buying an additional 519,024 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceTitan by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,552,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after buying an additional 264,926 shares during the last quarter.

Key ServiceTitan News

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ServiceTitan Company Profile

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ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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