Provenance Blockchain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $680.11 Million (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $680.11 million and approximately $5.82 thousand worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,973,653,127 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hash (HASH) is the native token of Provenance Blockchain, a network optimised for regulated financial services and digital asset issuance. HASH is required for executing transactions, paying fees, staking for consensus, and participating in governance. It also supports smart contract deployment via the ProvWasm engine and powers decentralised identity and metadata functionality. Every account must hold HASH to interact with the chain, and all computational resources are priced in gas paid in HASH. The token plays a key role in enabling trustless, auditable financial operations across a distributed ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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