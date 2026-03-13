GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on GE
Key GE Aerospace News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI partnership with Palantir to optimize engine supply chains and improve U.S. Air Force fleet readiness — a revenue/contract tailwind and operational efficiency play that Wall Street views bullishly. GE Aerospace And Palantir Extend AI Deal For U.S. Air Force Readiness
- Positive Sentiment: $1 billion U.S. manufacturing investment and hiring of ~5,000 workers — expands capacity, shortens supply chains and supports long?term organic growth in engines and services. GE Aerospace to invest $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing, hire 5,000 workers
- Neutral Sentiment: Local capital deployment: GE plans to spend $115M in the Greater Cincinnati region as part of the broader manufacturing and supply?chain program — supportive for execution but incremental to near?term earnings. GE Aerospace invest $115M in region
- Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in thematic lists (3D printing and advanced manufacturing) highlights optional upside narratives around production tech exposure, but these are longer?term thematic drivers. Top 3D Printing Stocks to Buy Now for Solid Long-Term Returns
- Negative Sentiment: FAA airworthiness directive on certain GEnx HPC stage?5 blisks (quality escape tied to a forged ingot) raises the prospect of higher near?term shop visits, replacement costs and customer disruption — the primary reason the stock moved lower today. GE Aerospace slides as FAA directive on GEnx components adds new maintenance overhang
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term selling pressure amplified by profit?taking after a strong run and the company’s premium valuation — makes GE more sensitive to operational headlines like the FAA action. GE Aerospace slides as FAA directive on GEnx components adds new maintenance overhang
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.12. The stock had a trading volume of 669,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,807. The company has a market capitalization of $320.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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