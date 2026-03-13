GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.12. The stock had a trading volume of 669,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,807. The company has a market capitalization of $320.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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