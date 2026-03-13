Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 7,727 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eight 31 Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 564.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 106,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 90,624 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $616.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm has a market cap of $824.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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