Medina Value Partners LLC Grows Position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Medina Value Partners LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1,099.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,237 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group comprises 4.2% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC owned 1.62% of G-III Apparel Group worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.69 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

