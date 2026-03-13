Meridiem Capital Partners LP Sells 49,567 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Meridiem Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,567 shares during the quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Trending Headlines about Charles River Laboratories International

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles River Laboratories International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several medium? and long?term EPS forecasts, lifting FY2026 to $10.78 (from $10.68), FY2027 to $11.62 (from $11.30) and publishing a FY2028 view of $12.12 — indicating expectations for improving profitability beyond the near term. Zacks raises FY2026–FY2028 estimates

Zacks raised several medium? and long?term EPS forecasts, lifting FY2026 to $10.78 (from $10.68), FY2027 to $11.62 (from $11.30) and publishing a FY2028 view of $12.12 — indicating expectations for improving profitability beyond the near term. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also bumped several quarterly estimates (examples: Q2 2026 to $2.85, Q3 2026 to $2.86, Q3 2027 to $3.02, Q4 2026 to $3.02 and Q4 2027 to $3.32), reinforcing a view of recurring quarter?to?quarter improvement. Zacks raises multiple quarterly estimates

Zacks also bumped several quarterly estimates (examples: Q2 2026 to $2.85, Q3 2026 to $2.86, Q3 2027 to $3.02, Q4 2026 to $3.02 and Q4 2027 to $3.32), reinforcing a view of recurring quarter?to?quarter improvement. Neutral Sentiment: A few estimate moves were small/immaterial (e.g., Q2 2027 trimmed slightly to $2.65 from $2.67), which are unlikely to move fundamentals materially but show analysts fine?tuning models. Minor estimate adjustments

A few estimate moves were small/immaterial (e.g., Q2 2027 trimmed slightly to $2.65 from $2.67), which are unlikely to move fundamentals materially but show analysts fine?tuning models. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q1 2026 EPS significantly to $2.05 from $2.39 — a notable near?term downgrade that likely triggered the negative intraday reaction as it reduces near?term earnings visibility despite better longer?term estimates. Q1 2026 estimate cut

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

View Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $155.26. 115,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The company had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.