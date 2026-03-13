Meridiem Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 29,340 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.76. The company had a trading volume of 332,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.56 and a 12 month high of $264.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,313,708.80. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,702,713.62. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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