Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $6.83 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 104,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IJH traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169,375. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

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