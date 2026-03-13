SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GLD traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274,650. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.79. The stock has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

About SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.