SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of GLD traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274,650. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.79. The stock has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets point to ETFs (including funds like GLD) as direct ways to play increased safe?haven interest from the Middle East conflict, supporting medium-term demand for bullion-backed funds. 3 Ways to Play Gold Amid the Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term data flow (U.S. durable?goods reading came in flat for January) helped gold spike toward session highs as traders bought dips — a sign that macro headlines can still trigger short-term inflows into GLD. Gold nears session high after U.S. durable goods post flat reading in January
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage notes intermittent safe?haven bids as the Middle East conflict continues, which can lift ETF flows episodically even if the broader trend is mixed. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicians publish intraday levels and trade plans for active traders — useful for short-term GLD trading but not a directional fundamental catalyst. Gold market analysis for March 13 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary warns of price pressure ahead of key U.S. inflation data (PCE/CPI windows), which creates short-term volatility risk but is data-dependent. Price pressure on gold, silver ahead of key U.S. inflation report
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces highlight a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields that are capping gold’s upside — a key reason GLD has pulled back despite geopolitical risk. Gold (XAUUSD) Technical Analysis: Strong Dollar Caps Upside Despite US-Iran Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Columns point out that since the Iran conflict began the dollar has surged while gold has underperformed — suggesting safe?haven flows are splitting and favoring cash/USD over bullion in this phase. Gold’s Tanked Since Iran War Began, Dollar’s Surged. One Thing Has Split the Havens.
- Negative Sentiment: Technical forecasts warn of bearish patterns (bear flags/rising?wedge breakdowns) that could push spot gold lower toward key support levels — a direct negative for GLD flows and price. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Further Weakness
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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