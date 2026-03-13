Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 75,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. 447,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,115. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $98.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

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