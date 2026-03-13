Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Drops By 32.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 304,102 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 12th total of 450,596 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo stock remained flat at $51.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

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Sodexo Company Profile

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Sodexo is a global leader in food services and facilities management, delivering integrated solutions that enhance the quality of life for its clients and the people they serve. The company’s business activities span corporate dining, education catering, healthcare and senior living services, remote site management for energy and resources, as well as employee engagement and recognition programs.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown into a multinational organization operating in more than 50 countries.

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