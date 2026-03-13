RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Short Interest Update

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 913 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the February 12th total of 1,439 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

RIT Capital Partners stock remained flat at C$30.00 during midday trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708. RIT Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$25.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.67.

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RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners PLC is a London-listed investment trust that seeks to preserve and grow real capital over the long term through a diversified, multi-asset strategy. The trust’s portfolio combines direct holdings and external mandates across public equities, fixed income, private equity, property, commodities and hedge funds. By blending traditional and alternative investments, RIT Capital aims to deliver inflation-adjusted returns while managing risk through rigorous research and dynamic asset allocation.

Founded in 1961 as the Rothschild Investment Trust, the company has evolved into a globally oriented investment vehicle headquartered in London.

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