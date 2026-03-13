Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Neste OYJ Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. 4,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion and a PE ratio of 174.26. Neste OYJ has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

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Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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