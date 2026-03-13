Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.89 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.26. 893,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.23. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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