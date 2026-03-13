Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Has $9.77 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 2.8% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,537,000. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,468,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,649,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,724,761.68. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CW stock traded down $15.09 on Friday, hitting $665.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $730.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

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