Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Scott Mckinney Acquires 1,232 Shares

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Mckinney purchased 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,687.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,920. This represents a 44.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tiptree Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TIPT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,595. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $621.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.
Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tiptree Financial
Tiptree Financial Company Profile
Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.
The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.
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