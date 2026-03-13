abrdn (LON:ABDN) Insider Jason Windsor Sells 131,160 Shares

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Windsor sold 131,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total transaction of £267,566.40.
abrdn Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of LON ABDN traded up GBX 2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 203.60. 1,396,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,368,234. abrdn plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 229.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 452.75 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.07.
abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.10 EPS for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABDN
About abrdn
Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.
We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.
As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.
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