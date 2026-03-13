Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a 4.0% increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $168.36.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

