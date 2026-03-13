Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a 4.0% increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Shares of TOL stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $168.36.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.
In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.
