YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 0.4% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of YQQQ stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.19.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
