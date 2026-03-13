California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $17.54 on Friday. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $566.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) is a bank holding company headquartered in California. Founded to address the diverse financial needs of businesses and individuals across the state, the company focuses on community-oriented banking solutions and operates under a locally based decision-making model.
Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, California BanCorp offers a suite of deposit products including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, as well as consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lines of credit.
In addition to core deposit and lending services, the company provides treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant payment solutions designed to streamline operations for small to mid-sized enterprises.
