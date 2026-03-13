Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $833.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,245,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 31.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $833,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $668.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.