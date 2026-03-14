Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Makes New $24.19 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,187,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,640,000 after buying an additional 1,842,951 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $360,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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