Prudential PLC Buys 29,702 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Trading Up 0.1%

ZTS stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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