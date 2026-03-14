NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 2,364 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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