NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 2,364 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched a global Crypto Partner Program to connect 85+ crypto firms and on?chain infrastructure to Mastercard’s card network, positioning MA to capture tokenized settlement and new rails for payments. Mastercard’s On-Chain Push
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded stablecoin ties — SoFiUSD can now be used as a settlement option across Mastercard’s network, opening use cases in cross?border remittances, B2B payments and programmable treasury that could lower friction and fees for some flows. Can SoFi (SOFI) Leverage Its Mastercard Stablecoin Tie-Up
- Positive Sentiment: Rolled out AI-driven “Virtual C-Suite” starting with a Virtual CFO for small businesses — productizing payments data into actionable finance tools could deepen merchant relationships and create subscription/merchant-service revenue. Mastercard’s Virtual C-Suite Brings AI-Powered CFO
- Positive Sentiment: Partnered with Ericsson to simplify digital money movement for telcos, fintechs and banks — extension into telecom rails targets financial inclusion and new transaction flows in underbanked markets. Ericsson and Mastercard Enhance Global Digital Money Movement
- Positive Sentiment: Industry uptake: multiple blockchain firms (e.g., Ava Labs) and payments infrastructure providers are joining Mastercard’s program, signaling broader ecosystem support that could accelerate real-world usage. Ava Labs joins Mastercard program
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail interest is elevated with several “trending” and comparative pieces (e.g., Visa vs. Mastercard), which can increase trading volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Visa Vs. Mastercard: Which Payment Giant Is The Better Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Key risk: crypto/on?chain initiatives face regulatory scrutiny and integration execution risks that could delay monetization or increase compliance costs — investors should weigh adoption timelines and regulatory exposure.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on MA
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.59.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
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