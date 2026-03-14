Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,153 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 22.3% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $185,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters/MSN reports TSMC now commands roughly 70% of the global foundry market — a reminder of its pricing power, scale advantages and strategic importance to chip customers, which supports revenue and margin resilience. Taiwan Semiconductor now commands 70% of global foundry market
- Positive Sentiment: SEC-filing coverage: TSMC has maintained a steady capital structure and disclosed new investments — signaling disciplined allocation of its large capex program and reducing investor concern about dilution or aggressive leverage. That supports confidence in execution of capacity buildouts. Taiwan Semiconductor Keeps Capital Structure Steady And Reveals New Investments
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: analysts and commentators are reassessing TSMC after a strong FY performance and a recent share pullback — the narrative that the stock may be more attractively priced after profit-taking is drawing buyer interest. Assessing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Valuation After A Strong Year And Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC released February 2026 revenue data — investors are parsing monthly trends for signs of AI-related capacity demand and seasonal recovery; the print is a short-term data point rather than a directional catalyst by itself. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reports Feb 2026 revenue data
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analysis pieces (e.g., AMD vs. TSMC) are keeping investors focused on relative valuation and growth prospects across chip-related names; useful for positioning but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. AMD vs. TSMC: Which Chip Stock Actually Delivers the Smarter Return in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting large-manager portfolios and sector capex narratives (e.g., Steven Cohen holdings, AI capex winners) underscores institutional interest and the longer-term demand story for leading foundries, but these are background positives rather than immediate catalysts. Here Are Billionaire Steven Cohen’s 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: broader coverage flags that foreign markets are reeling from the Iran conflict and energy shock — such risk-off episodes can pressure Asian equities and cyclical chip demand, creating downside risk to TSMC’s near-term multiples. Foreign Stocks Are Reeling From the Iran War. Buying the Dip Could Pay Off.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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